Bruce: Another Day Of Record Heat-Mostly Dry Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today and tomorrow will be day 5 and 6 of record highs. As we get into Sunday, we will still be above average but not quite as warm.
First up though, we have another record to break Saturday. Highs will surge possibly hit 90 degrees on Saturday right ahead of the approaching frontal boundary. These temperatures will blow past the old records of 85 and 84 respectively.
Now that cold front will not arrive until late Saturday night going into Sunday morning. This will likely lead to more clouds for Sunday but it will be cooler. Highs on Sunday only manage the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Although a shower could develop along the front, it will basically move through our area dry.
If you are looking for rain, you have to look to next week as a strong front pushes in on Tuesday. This could bring a round of storms followed by more normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs for middle part of next week fall back to the middle 70s with lows possibly dipping into the 50s.
