Children’s Hospital doctors diagnose young patients through virtual visits

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, physicians are finding new ways to visit with patients virtually.
“Our in person, out patients visits are down 60 percent at Children’s Hospital because of this so we’ve been able to reduce the interactions and potential spread by 60 percent,” says Aaron Martin, M.D.
Virtual visits were happening with Children’s Hospital physicians before we dealt with Covid-19, but now the program has ramped up to a new level.
200 providers with Children’s Hospital provides virtual care to patients .
“This has led to an increase in visits from 200 a month to now about 300 visits a day,” says Martin, M.D.
Dr. Aaron Martin says the virtual visits are working to help diagnose children, provide treatment and also prescribe the medicine they need. There is also a virtual urgent care line set up for patients with symptoms of Covid 19 to call for a visit.
“We can triage them to a virtual visit for Covid-19. If we feel like they have Covid-19, we send them for testing,” says Martin, M.D.
Children’s Hospital doctors are now sharing their expertise with other hospitals within the system setting up training sessions to show other physicians how it all works.
“The benefit is exactly what we’re trying to do. We are reducing exposure and reducing the contacts with people that could potentially spread the virus,” says Martin, M.D.
He believes even after the Covid-19 crisis, virtual doctor visits will be here to stay.
“Now that patients get to see how this works and the physicians see how it works, whether they like it or not, because this will change the way we practice medicine from here on out in my opinion. A lot of these visits will become virtual care once this all said and done,” says Martin, M.D.
