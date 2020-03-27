Container ship runs aground on Mississippi River near Belle Chasse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard says a container ship rain aground on the Mississippi River near Belle Chasse early Friday morning.
Officials say a container ship called the Belita ran aground near mile marker 81 around 3:20 a.m.
So far there are no reports of pollution or injuries.
The Coast Guard will assess the damage to the ship and investigate the cause of the incident.
The river remains open at this time with restrictions. Vessels are currently being pulled through the area one at a time.
