Convention Center preparing to house COVID-19 patients as number of patients coontinues to grow

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Morial Convention Center is in the process of being transformed to care for the influx of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While they won’t use all 1.1 million square feet of the space, the site will fill a big need as hospitals continue to fill up.
Beds are expected to be brought in as early as this weekend but before any patients arrive at the Convention Center, the State Health Department says hospital capacity will fill up. Then, they’ll begin treating patients in other health facilities, like long term care and surgical centers. Once those places fill up, the Convention Center will be the next place.
The Department of Health says area hospitals are already getting close to full and they’re still planning to see 3000 to 4000 more COVID-19 patients enter the hospital system.
Governor John Bel Edwards says heeding the warnings for the virus is vital because if cases continue to rise at the current pace there simply aren’t enough healthcare resources to handle the load.
“We are in the process of signing the necessary contracts to stage 1,120 beds at the Convention Center initially. The first 120 beds will be ready by the end of this weekend and the rest coming on line in the following week,” says Edwards.
Edwards says he’s also reached out to VA Hospitals for assistance in treating patients and says President Donald Trump spoke to him on the phone and granted a request for two federal field hospitals along with a team of 60 medical workers.
