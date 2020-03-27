FFF: Who’s going to backup Brees and Hill for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we take a look at who the Saints could possibly bring in to backup Drew Brees and Taysom Hill, what’s next for soccer in England, and keep supporting your local restaurants.
FOOTBALL
Drew Brees and Taysom Hill are locked into the No. 1 and No. 2 spots at QB for the Saints. But, the Black and Gold still need to add another backup.
The market for a No. 3 QB isn’t that sexy. First off, you need to mark off Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, and Joe Flacco for this gig. They all think they’re still a starter in the league, so they will not come to NOLA.
One option, the Dolphins Josh Rosen. The former first round pick of the Cardinals is destined for the No. 3 role with Miami.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be either the starter or the backup, and the other QB will be drafted in a month. That could either be Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.
With no chance of starting with Miami, might as well ship him off and get a draft pick. The Saints and Dolphins have made numerous trades before, this could be another one in the future.
On our recent Overtime podcast, FOX 8′s Sean Fazende suggested journeyman Trevor Siemian could be another possibility. Siemian played for the Jets last season, but is now a free agent.
FÚTBOL
With nine games left in the season, the English Premier League is in a holding pattern with the coronavirus outbreak taking hold. Liverpool is up 25 points in the standings right now.
If the season doesn’t finish, there’s no champion in the EPL. But, the powers that be say that’s not going to happen.
Even if it takes until fall, they will crown a champ. Great call by the owners, a champion needs to be crowned once things are safe in England.
FOOD
If you have the means to do so, I highly recommend eating out in our fine city. Restaurants are losing tons of money during this time, and some are even closing.
A little takeout could go a long way in helping people keep their jobs and pay bills.
The owners, servers, cooks, no doubt greatly appreciate your patronage.
