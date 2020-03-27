Florida orders Louisiana arrivals into quarantine

DeSantis has refused to issue a statewide lockdown limiting residents' movements that states like California, New York, Illinois and others have done. Instead, he has preferred to let local governments decide. Restrictions are tight in South Florida, central Florida and the Tampa Bay area, but relatively light in the sparsely populated Panhandle. He has ordered some statewide measures such as closing bars and gyms and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery. State parks have been closed.