FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #141 - Saints Free Agency, Week 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints continue to value veteran status over youth as Janoris Jenkins receives an extension and Vonn Bell signs with the Bengals. Plus, what to do with the impending NFL Draft and which quarterback could join Drew Brees and Taysom Hill.
Sean Fazende on Janoris Jenkins’ 2-year extension:
“The body of work is there. They like his ability to play press, they like his experience and I think at the end of the day, they like his ability to play press and experience. I think at the end of the day, they thought he was an upgrade over Eli Apple.”
Fazende on GM Mickey Loomis saying that Drew Brees accepted a contract under market value:
“It was huge. That was the first shoe that had to drop because by him signing, they were able to navigate through dead money costs and open up cap space and whatever he signed for, that was where the huge chunk of the cap space was coming from so it was huge for him to sign for that amount but in saying that, he’s still the highest paid player on the team.”
