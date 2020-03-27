Jefferson Parish reminds residents to stay vigilant, expands student nutrition plan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish and state leaders say if there is anything those Friday’s COVID-19 cases indicate, it is that residents still need to stay vigilant.
They say that the number of deaths doubled in a 24 hour period and that the virus is still spreading through the community.
Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng announced the parish was going to take another step in waiving fees for transit, as to eliminate the chance for virus spread through cash.
That will start this Sunday.
Also this Sunday, there is going to be a 3 p.m. Facebook day of prayer hosted by Jefferson Parish government and faith leaders.
Testing also continues at the Alario Center. Lee Sheng said that testing center generally reaches capacity by 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. every day, but urges only those18 and older with symptoms to get tested.
But state and parish leaders are still saying that residents need to stay home to stop the spread.
Jefferson parish schools will also move their lunch pickups to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday system so that students can receive meals for the whole week.
JEDCO also plans to host a zoom meeting for businesses about how the federal spending bill will impact them.
