LIVE at 2:30: Gov. Edwards updates state’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to give an update in steps the state is taking to protect citizens against COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,746 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 119 deaths as of Friday afternoon (March 27).
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has reached 773. Of those, 270 patients require ventilation. Those cases are spread out through 54 parishes in the state.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health announced they have identified COVID-19 clusters in eight nursing homes in the state.
The eight nursing homes the LDH identified are Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Chateau St. James, Good Samaritan New Orleans, Lambeth House, Luling Living Center, St. James Place and Vista Shores.
Edwards said Thursday that the state could run out of ventilator and hospital beds as soon as the first week of April if people do not follow the stay-at-home order issued for this past Monday.
