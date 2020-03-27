Louisiana Governor asks students and retirees to volunteer medical services

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The state calls on students and retired medical professionals to join the fight against COVID-19. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says the existing healthcare workforce is quickly getting stretched thin.
In addition to the desperate need for ventilators and protective personal equipment for those on the front lines, the Governor says there is also a critical need for medical professionals.
“I am imploring you to volunteer,” said Edwards."In order to mobilize healthcare students and graduates from Louisiana’s universities and colleges to support the existing healthcare workforce that is quickly getting stretched thin, this website is also available to active members or retirees of the Louisiana healthcare workforce."
The state says it’s teaming up with higher education institutions to help.
“The LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport, they’ve been able to accelerate the time in which they would normally credential and license new residents for example,” said Edwards. “I’m looking to New Orleans to try to do the same. It’s not just doctors, it’s also nurses, respiratory therapists, it’s all the allied healthcare professionals across the spectrum that we’re trying to do this for. Of course, you have standards and some things can be accelerated and some things cannot.”
