Louisiana Governor asks students and retirees to volunteer medical services

“The LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport, they’ve been able to accelerate the time in which they would normally credential and license new residents for example,” said Edwards. “I’m looking to New Orleans to try to do the same. It’s not just doctors, it’s also nurses, respiratory therapists, it’s all the allied healthcare professionals across the spectrum that we’re trying to do this for. Of course, you have standards and some things can be accelerated and some things cannot.”