Man injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left a man injured Thursday night.
Police responded to the call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Michael Street around 10:45 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
