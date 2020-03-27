Man injured in Algiers shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | March 27, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 5:30 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left a man injured Thursday night.

Police responded to the call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Michael Street around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

