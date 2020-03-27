People are finding ways to connect with ‘Stay at Home’ order

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - People across the nation including here in Louisiana are staying off the roads. They’re working and learning from home.
But once that ends, people are finding new ways to connect with family and friends.
“Although we can’t connect in person. We still need that social interaction in our lives,” Anna LeDonne, Gambel Communications’ Creative Director said. “People are turning to apps like Zoom for social interactions like Happy Hour or meet ups with their friends.”
People are using remote conferencing services like Skype and Zoom to hangout.
Keturah Robinson and her friends are a close-knit group and under normal circumstances, they’re always together, “we get together for happy hour, birthday parties, for gatherings, festivals, every day there’s something we get together for,” she said.
With the stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines, they can’t physically get together. So, they went online to do what they thought would be at a short 15-minute test run.
“It turned into a whole two-hour party and so the music was going in the background. We had the drinks,” Robinson said. “It was so psychologically soothing because in this time talking to someone on the phone as opposed to talking and seeing them seeing those expression laughing. When we got off the phone, we all felt a sense of relief that, that togetherness was there.”
Connecting online doesn’t stop there.
After getting one too many performance cancellations, New Orleans musician Casme’ Carter got an idea.
“I was like no. I love performing,” Carter said. “I love people. ‘I was like what's a way I can still connect with people during this time?"
She took her shows online and created ‘Casme’ Couch Concerts’ on Instagram. Carter performs her own music but has started paying tributes to other women musicians. Along with the performances, Carter says, she interacts with the viewers and gives them words of affirmation.
“A lot of people are going through a lot of things right now, so I just wanted to bring some joy," Carter said.
