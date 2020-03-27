Second death on the Coast due to coronavirus as number of cases statewide rises to 579

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County resident is among the eight deaths attributed to coronavirus on the list released by state officials Friday.
The Mississippi Department of Health is now reporting 579 cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 86. Statewide, 94 new cases were reported Friday.
In all, eight people have died as a result of the virus as of Friday, according to MSDH, including one Harrison County resident and one Hancock County resident. The age and sex of the Harrison County death has not been reported.
MSDH reports a total of 86 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 16 cases from Thursday’s report. Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
- George County - 1
- Hancock County - 9
- Harrison County - 34
- Jackson County - 24
- Pearl River County - 18
In addition to the Harrison County death reported Friday, seven other Mississippi residents have died from COVID-19 so far. They include residents from Rankin County, Tippah County, Wilkinson County, Tunica County, Webster County, and Hancock County.
Please keep in mind that these numbers are based off where the patient resides, not where the person was infected with the virus or where they were treated for it.
As of March 24, the state reports that 31% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
