Shelby: Cool Down Coming

High temperatures will reach record levels today and tomorrow, but a cool down isn’t too far off! Expect to drop from highs near 90 Saturday to the upper 70s on Sunday. Still, that leaves us above-average, but it will still feel nice. Only a stray shower is possible Sunday as the front moves through.
Expect a quick rebound back to the low to mid 80s for highs Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cool down.
We’ll see some showers and storms on Tuesday with the best chance for rain north of the lake. For now, it only looks like this system will bring around a quarter of an inch of rain at most. We are running nearly 5 inches behind in rain for the year.
Plan for a nice feel and sunny skies for the middle to late part of next week. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
