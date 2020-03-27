S&WB working to fix broken 20-inch main in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it is working on a 20-inch water main break on General Meyer Ave. and Holiday Dr.
On Thursday (March 26), a non-SW&B contractor ruptured a water main while working in the area, city officials said.
Due to the age of the pipe and complexity of the repair, this requires a highly coordinated response across multiple departments.
“We are deploying our field crews as well as our welders to complete this repair,” the agency said in a statement. “During this repair, some residents in the area may experience low to no water pressure. This is emergency work that must be done to protect the integrity of the West Bank’s water distribution system."
The board has suspended all routine work that would disrupt water service during the COVID-19 declared emergency to help keep the city as safe and healthy as possible and not interrupt the delivery of clean water, officials said.
All water pressure is expected to be restored before the end of day.
“We encourage residents in the area to make any necessary preparations and ask residents near the impacted area to call 52-WATER immediately if they experience a drop in pressure” a statement said.
