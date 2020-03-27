Zurik: Healthcare workers among the first to be tested at drive-thru sites have not received results

“Initially, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who led the program, agreed to administer a call center to communicate test results to the patients tested at the New Orleans sites and similar sites around the country. Upon hearing concerns from residents who had not yet received their test results over the phone, the New Orleans Health Department has made the decision to staff a local call center to communicate directly with individuals tested. We are working as quickly as possible to receive these results and hope to start making calls as early as tomorrow [Saturday, March 28].”