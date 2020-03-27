Zurik: Hundreds of tests taken in the early days of Coronavirus testing are still outstanding

Over the past several weeks, the testing capacity for COVID-19 has evolved rapidly across the United States, and at Mayo Clinic. As Mayo Clinic Laboratories was developing its own COVID-19 test, we arranged a referral option so our clients could access COVID-19 testing. Prior to Mayo’s test launching, Mayo forwarded all COVID-19 testing from clients around the country to Quest Diagnostics including specimens from Ochsner. This arrangement is a common business practice in the laboratory industry when testing is not available by a client’s primary reference laboratory. This is done as a convenience to clients so orders and results can be sent electronically. While we cannot comment on any specific patient’s specimen without the patient’s authorization, any specimens received prior to March 19th that were not for Mayo Clinic patients would have been sent to Quest for processing. When test results are available, they are communicated back to Mayo Clinic Laboratories so that we could electronically deliver results to our clients. We are aware that many laboratories across the country have backlogs due to the number of tests being ordered and the shortages of supplies needed to run these tests.