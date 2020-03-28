ATC says at this time, alcohol sales in La. have NOT been suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many rumors have been circulating social media about alcohol sales in Louisiana being suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) says this is false.
Officials with the ATC say they’ve gotten many phone calls with people asking about suspended alcohol sales. ATC says it’s carefully considering all options to find the appropriate balance between protecting public health, safety, and welfare, and preventing further economic loss for businesses.
Currently, no order has been issued to cease alcohol sales.
ATC officials say they’re actively working with businesses to help them stay open with some limitations.
DETAILED INFO FROM ATC
- All Class A-Restaurant, conditional restaurants, and Class B or C permit holders may continue to operate in accordance with the guidance and restrictions put forth in notices posted to ATC’s website since March 16.
- All permit holders should to continue to monitor ATC’s website for up-to-date and accurate information.
- Those with questions or concerns related to this matter should call ATC at 225-925-4041
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.