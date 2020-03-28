Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former Saints QB, dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former Saints QB, dies after testing positive for coronavirus
Bobby Hebert, Sr., father of former Saints QB Bobby Hebert Jr. died Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19. (Source: WWL Radio)
March 28, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 3:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert, died Saturday, according to his grandson T-Bob Hebert.

Hebert Sr. had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hebert Jr. spoke to WWL Radio Friday saying, “My Dad was the reason I made it in the NFL. He was a champion, a strong, good man. He was tough as they come. And he loved football...loved the Saints...and especially loved LSU. My Dad was a Fighting Tiger at heart. The only thing he loved more than going to games was being with family, and if he could have both - even better. My Mom, Paula, was the love of his life. And nothing and nobody mattered more than his kids, grandkids and great grand-kids. We miss him already....dearly."

He was 81-years-old.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.