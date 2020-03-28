City of New Orleans launches personal protective equipment drive for first responders

“Our firefighters, police, and especially Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in New Orleans,” said New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold. “Like many places around the world, orders of PPE equipment made back in November 2019 have yet to be filled and our supply is running low. Any additional equipment the public can donate at this time will help keep our first responders safe and out on the streets.”