Construction projects considered essential in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans said Saturday that the construction industry has been deemed to be “essential” under both the City and State “Stay at Home” orders.
In a social media post, city government said businesses and projects related to construction, infrastructure, and maintenance may continue to operate, and employees may continue to commute to and from work. This includes all construction sites, both large and small, industrial, commercial, and residential.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.