Jefferson Parish stresses stay at home orders as LDH investigates possible Covid-19 cluster

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Lenten and crawfish season didn't keep families from leaving their homes for some seafood, instead staying in their cars and keeping a six-foot distance.
“This is the first time I did this I got stuck in line I said well since I’m in line I’m going to try and get some crawfish,” Charleen Sonnier said.
“They’re not getting the business inside, so they depend on their tips and it’s hard for them right now,” Tiffany Stutzenbecker said.
Jefferson Parish leaders stress it’s not time to let up on these measures. Now more than ever residents need to stay home and stay away from each other.
The parish’s death count doubled in a day. Parish leaders now waiving transit fees to limit the virus spread through cash transactions.
“Make no mistake those of us in Louisiana are in the forefront of this issue right now. We are at the top of the heap. The rate of infection, the rates of death we are at the very top in this country,” Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng said.
Most of the COVID-19-related deaths in the state impact those who have other medical conditions.
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state department says since many in south Louisiana suffer from diabetes, heart and liver disease that puts residents more at risk.
“We are more vulnerable here so we have to be more vigilant,” Kanter said.
Included in Jefferson parish’s Covid 19-related deaths is at least one person from the St. Joseph’s of Harahan nursing home.
While it's unknown the nature of the calls, cameras captured two separate ambulances tending to patients, EMS wearing PPE, and industrial cleaning crews pull into the facility's parking lot.
Kanter says while the state health department is working with management there, they were not yet ready to confirm a potential cluster of Covid19 illnesses at the home.
“They want to make sure privacy issues are taken care of and that they can verify what is really happening, but they are engaged with the leadership at that facility and should be some public information in short time to come,” Kanter said.
“So many people in our community need these prayers our medical personnel all of our hospitals,” Lee-Sheng said.
Parish leaders urging residents to remember what’s most important is flattening the curve, as we have yet to hit the peak.
Jefferson parish will also be hosting a day of prayer on the Facebook page this Sunday at 3 pm.
JEDCO is also hosting a zoom meeting about what the federal spending bill means for small businesses this coming Monday.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto also saying there are fewer 911 calls for service, more medical calls, and about 50 in his department are out due to quarantine or Covid19 related illness.
But he says they’re making accommodations and it’s not impacting service calls.
