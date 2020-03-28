Kenner Police searching for armed man who robbed Walmart

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Walmart in Kenner.
The incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on March 28 at a neighborhood Walmart located at 3520 Williams Boulevard.
The man approached the customer service counter and handed the cashier a note demanding money from the register. He also stated that he was armed with a handgun and then took the money and left.
His face was concealed with a shirt and wore a hooded sweatshirt.
He was last seen running towards the 3500 block of Martinique Street, possibly towards the several apartment buildings behind the store.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the KENNER Police at 504-712-2222 or they can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
