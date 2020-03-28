Nicondra: Warm weather still the rule even with cold fronts in the forecast

Hot temperatures continue across the region Saturday with everyone well above long term averages in the upper 80s and a few spots hitting the 90 degree mark. A slow moving cold front finally makes it into the region early Sunday morning. It will allow winds to turn northerly briefly for most areas and let in some slightly drier air, but we will not feel a huge difference with this one. A few light showers will stay along the front, but partly cloudy sky and highs still in the 80s expected through the afternoon.