Restaurant hands out 700 meals to laid off service industry workers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Blue Oak BBQ on Carrollton Avenue pakced more than 700 hundred meals on Saturday as part of a new initiative to help those who are struggling to make ends meet and may not know when their next pay day will be.
Last weekend, co-founders Ronnie Evans and Philip Moseley also offered free Bag and Beer lunches with pork sandwiches, chips and beer to over 300 restaurant industry members.
Evans and Moseley say they’ve also been struggling due to the lack of business and the Governors “Stay At Home” order, but their grateful and humbled at how the community is taking care of its own.
“Obviously the staff, we had to lay some people off and the operation itself is running on a much slimmer crew, but you know, we have great people over there holding it down," said Moseley. "And that allows Ronnie and myself and some of out volunteers from our hogs team to come and help out.”
Saturday, March 28 would have been the official start of the BBQ festival Hogs for the Cause, but it was canceled due to the virus.
So a lot of the volunteers who would have been there today chose to come to 3300 Gravier street instead.
“It’s a huge percentage of the community," said Evans.
"The restaurant business is basically the life blood of New Orleans. So you know we know a ton of friends that weren’t as fortunate as us to be still cooking, so we just feel like this is a small thing that we can do to try and just ease the pain of what everybody is going through.”
The owners of Blue Oak BBQ say they’ve continued to receive donations and plan to hand out a thousand meals next time around.
They say they also want to try and help other industry workers such as teachers, musicians, and hospitals employees in the future.
