Zack: More record heat ahead of a Sunday cool front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today will mark the sixth day in a row of record highs but it’s also the last day as a cool front brings some much needed changes for the second half of the weekend.
For your Saturday we will once again see our highs soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This will easily break the old record of 84 on this date. The good news though, this is the end of the heat wave.
A cool front will march in first thing on Sunday bringing a reprieve from this early season heat. Highs on Sunday will only manage the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a good bit of cloud cover lingering throughout the day. Now those of you that want some rain, look elsewhere because the frontal passage will come with only a slight chance for a shower.
An even stronger front is expected in here come Tuesday and that will bring us our next sizable chance for rain and maybe a few storms. Behind that front we could actually spend a few days below normal as highs fall into the low 70s and overnight lows dip into the 40s and 50s. The good news, those cooler temperatures come with bright sunshine.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.