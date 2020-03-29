After Further Review: Fazende’s Saints seven-round mock draft #2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -First Round (24th)
Patrick Queen LB, LSU
One of the most underrated players on LSU’s team for the ages in 2019. Queen’s range in coverage combined with his ability to get sideline-to-sideline draws comparisons to Deion Jones and would be a great fit in Dennis Allen’s scheme. Linebacker is still a position the Saints need to add quality too. Queen has steadily been rising up draft boards since the combine. If he’s available at 24, the Saints shouldn’t hesitate to take him.
Second Round
No selection due to trade for Erik McCoy in 2019.
Third Round (88th)
Bryce Hall CB, Virginia
Hall is one of two players to be on both of my mock drafts.
Janoris Jenkins appears to be the starter opposite Marshon Lattimore at cornerback. Still, the Saints would be wise to address this position in the draft. Hall has great length that uses the boundary well in coverage and is a good tackler.
An injury his senior season may allow Hall to be available at this spot.
Fourth Round (130th)
Harrison Bryant TE, Florida Atlantic
Bryant is the second player to be on both mock drafts. The tight end position could use an infusion of youth with Jared Cook going into the final year of his contract at the age of 33. Bryant is an extremely crisp route runner for a player his size. Every year at Florida Atlantic, his production increased.
Fifth Round (169th)
Tyler Johnson WR, Minnesota
In another class Johnson may be a higher selection, but in this class, he could still be around when the Saints pick at 169. He had an incredibly productive career for the Golden Gophers and left as the school’s all-time leader in yards and receiving touchdowns.
Sixth Round (203rd)
Gage Cervenka C/G, Clemson
The Saints use their last pick on a player who’s played a lot of football for a very successful program. Cervenka is known for his strength in the weight room and has started games at both center and guard.
Seventh Round
No selection.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.