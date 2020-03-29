After Further Review: Fazende’s Saints seven-round mock draft #2

One of the most underrated players on LSU’s team for the ages in 2019. Queen’s range in coverage combined with his ability to get sideline-to-sideline draws comparisons to Deion Jones and would be a great fit in Dennis Allen’s scheme. Linebacker is still a position the Saints need to add quality too. Queen has steadily been rising up draft boards since the combine. If he’s available at 24, the Saints shouldn’t hesitate to take him.