Arrest warrant issued for second line organizer who refused to disband large gathering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. issued an arrest warrant for a man they say refused to disband a second line celebration Saturday.
The NOPD says Cecil Spencer, 38, refused to shut down the public gathering during the current outbreak of COVID-19.
Saturday afternoon (March 28) Second District Task Force Officers responded to a call for service for a large gathering taking place in the 3000 block of Audubon Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a band playing and about 100 individuals attending a funeral repast at the location.
Officers asked the event organizers to shut down the event, but they refused. Due to the violation pertaining public gatherings, officers identified Spencer as one of the event organizers and issued a warrant for his arrest.
The leader of the band that was playing during the gathering, Clifton Smith, was issued a summons for his participation in the event. The investigation remains ongoing. As more individuals are identified, more arrests will follow.
Anyone who wants to report large gatherings or businesses operating against these rules is asked to call 3-1-1.
