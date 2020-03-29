Gov. Edwards states the stay-at-home mandate may be extended, will announce closer to date

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says the stay-at-home order “may well have to be extended past April 13″.
The governor stated that the decision will come closer to that date.
As of Sunday, March 29, the total number of COVID-19 cases is more than 3,500 and 14 new deaths from the past 24 hours were announced in Louisiana.
“We are analyzing this data every way it can be analyzed. As I stand here right now, I don’t have any reason to tell you that we have substantially flattened that curve.” Gov. Edwards said.
Mayor Cantrell and Governor Edwards stressed the importance to stay home in a joint press conference held on Sunday, March 29.
Capacity is still available in the Greater New Orleans region, regarding beds and ventilators, but the state is still running numbers based on projected case numbers, according to Edwards.
Governor Edwards now predicts that ventilators could run out on April 4 and beds could run out by April 10.
ICU beds are also being added to the preexisting facilities around the New Orleans area, over 100 additions at the moment.
The state is preparing for possible surge capacity, but it depends on the success of social distancing throughout the state.
As case number rise, facilities like the Morial Convention Center, which was transformed into a temporary healthcare facility, will be open and staffed in the next week.
“The goal here is really to have a unit for folks who are all but ready to go home. This facility is really designed as a bridge," Gov. Edwards said.
