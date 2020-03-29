JPSO: Woman shot after aiming weapon at Jefferson Parish police officer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marrero.
The incident occurred at around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 in the 1500 block of Barataria Boulevard.
Police received a disturbance report after a woman refused to leave the parking lot of a business that was closing.
The vehicle fled after the officers arrived on the scene. Deputies then began to follow the vehicle to the 4200 block of Patriot Avenue where it stopped at a resident.
The woman then pointed a gun at one of the officers. The second deputy then fired at the woman and struck her in the chest.
She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The injury is not suspected to be life-threatening, according to the report.
No other information has been released. Updates will be provided here.
