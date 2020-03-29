Local Krewe founder raises thousands to deliver New Orleans food to hospitals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Krewe of Red Beans founder Devin De Wulf says he first got the idea for the feed the front lines initiative when his wife, who works as an ER doctor at University Medical Center, described the moment one of her colleagues brought cookies to share with the medical staff.
“Just hearing my wife talk about the morale boost of that food, it was like ‘aha thats it!’," said De Wulf.
“What we’re going to do is raise money, buy food at local restaurants to keep them going, then we’re going to give our hospital workers, the nurses, technicians, security, cleaning people, all the people who are risking their lives every single day, we’re gonna send them some food love."
Starting less than two weeks ago with just a 60 dollar order of food, word quickly got around along with thousands of dollars in donations.
“Yesterday we probably fed 1.200 hospital workers in the greater New Orleans area at 13 different hospitals and we’re spending about 10,000 dollars every day.”
De Wulf says program is also helping to keep struggling New Orleans restaurants afloat.
“The restaurants we have in our city are some of our greatest assets, and we have this talent pool just waiting to feed our hospital heroes, so it’s kind of a win win. And we also have musicians doing the deliveries, so that they have a way to generate some income right now," said De Wulf.
Word has also spread well outside the greater New Orleans area. With calls coming in from Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and places like Charlotte and LA.
“And what i do is teach them so anybody in another city can do this. I just got a email from someone in northern California.”
“They’re working as hard as they’ve ever had to work before,” said De Wulf.
“Which is why we’re trying to feed them. And we’re not trying to feed them government issued peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, we’re trying to feed them the best that New Orleans has.”
While he knows it’s not sustainable, De Wulf says he hopes to continue feeding healthcare workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you would like to donate, you can visit feedthefrontlinesnola.org.
