Louisiana prepares to open temporary hospital in N.O. Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards joined New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Sunday, March 29 for a walk through of the Convention Center in New Orleans that will be used to help COVID-19 patients recover.
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will be used for patients, who are recovering from COVID-19 that do not need a ventilator or ICU bed. The governor stressed that the facility will hold those who have been transferred from other hospitals.
“There will be no visitation here,” he said. “This is for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but not those in the most critical care.”
Gov. Edwards then spoke briefly with the media and his number one message continues to be for Louisiana to flatten the curve.
“As I stand here right now I don’t have any reason to tell you that I think we have substantially started to flatten that curve the way we need to.” Governor Edwards said.
As of noon, Louisiana has 3,540 positive cases and 151 deaths. The governor noted that one of those who perished was close to his office.
Gov. Edwards stressed the importance for everyone to take on a higher level of responsibility with social distancing and avoiding going out to public places.
“If we don’t bend this curve, someone who needs a vent won’t get a vent, someone who needs a bed, won’t get a bed," he said. “Be a good neighbor and don’t go see your neighbor. Give them a call.”
He said Louisiana is No. 3 in the US for coronavirus cases per capita and No. 2 for deaths per capita. He added the stay at home order may have to be extended.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell echoed Gov. Edwards and said some tough action could be needed for those continuing to violate the stay at home order.
“We will take action if we are cause to do so if we find those who consistently do not follow the law," she said. “The cases are growing, we do not know where the curve is. We need you to stay at home. We need you to come out, only seeking the essentials. You don’t need to come out every day.”
