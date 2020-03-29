LSU Health nursing student shares experience of working “on the bleeding edge of a global health crisis”

“Before I close out what is a way longer message than I intended, I would like to express a concern. I worry about the emotional well-being of these students when this is all over. I was 22 years old when I parachuted into the Afghan night to seize an airfield. I was too young and too naïve to know that what I was doing was hard and would take its toll on me. I was lucky that my Regiment and my leadership were thinking of that for me and were ready when it was all over. None of us know how long this thing will last, but I think it’s abundantly clear the worst is yet to come. Some of these students are about to get a front-row seat to a level of human despair and suffering that they didn’t know they needed to prepare themselves for, and it worries me. I don’t know what the School can do, or is obligated to do, but please be ready to handle with care when your students get handed back to you. Your kids have gone out into their community in its darkest hour and been a light that everybody needed. I am proud of them, and you should be as well.”