Nicondra: A bit drier, but still hot

Awaiting another cold front to get temps down to normal

Some rain and a few storms expected as another cold front moves into the area. (Source: WVUE weather)
By Nicondra Norwood | March 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:45 PM

Sunday’s early morning front brought in much drier dew points giving a nicer feel to the air, but it was still hot with high temperatures again reaching the 80s and breaking another record at New Orleans International Airport.

Monday will be quite warm again with highs in the 80s, but should remain dry. Look for another chance at rain Tuesday with the next front. Some storms could develop early in the day. The afternoon temperatures will still be in the 80s with the cooler air lagging behind the front.

Wednesday and Thursday we will feel the difference with temperatures closer to long term averages in the 50s overnight and 70s during the day.