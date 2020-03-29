NOPD disbands second line gathering in Mid-City area, seeking warrants

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Facebook videos of a second line and gathering in Mid-City circulated social media today.
The videos received negative feedback as commenters suggested this is against the state and city orders.
This comes after last week’s issuance of a Stay at Home mandate to help slow the spread in one of the areas of the country that has seen a skyrocket in the number of COVID-19 cases.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement on the incident today:
"Over the past week, NOPD has responded to over 300 calls reporting large gatherings of individuals not practicing responsible social distancing.
Today, the NOPD responded to several reports of a large gathering of individuals that occurred in the Second District. Though the organizers called it a funeral reception, there are numerous recorded instances that clearly depict multiple individuals irresponsibly ignoring orders from the Governor the Mayor, and myself to practice safe and responsible social distancing."
Investigators are also reviewing footage from the event and seeking warrants for the arrest of the organizers, according to Ferguson.
