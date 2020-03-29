Pedestrian killed after hit and run crash in Laplace

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) -A 72-year-old Laplace man was killed Saturday night as he attempted to cross Airline Highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say the hit-and-run happened around 8 p.m. last night at the intersection of Airline and Windsor Street in St. John the Baptist Parish.
72-year-old Medford Auguste of Laplace was killed.
47-year-old Lobo Santos also of Laplace was traveling northbound on Airline Highway in a 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up. Santos struck Auguste with his vehicle and fled scene.
Auguste sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unknown if Auguste was impaired at the time of the crash but a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis during autopsy.
Immediately after the crash, Troopers located Santos and his vehicle. Santos was placed under arrest and given a chemical breath test for intoxication.
Santos was booked into the St. John Corrections Center for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License and Hit and Run. Impairment is also suspected to be a factor on part of Santos and charges may be forthcoming.
