Pelicans’ David Griffin pleased with progress during season pause

When the season was put on pause, the young Pelicans were hitting their stride and chasing the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. With a record of 28-36 and no clear sign of when play will resume, Griffin reflected on his team’s campaign “There are some wins that you look at and think those are impressive wins. But for the most part, I look at our season and I see such constant growth. And that’s the thing that excites me most as we’ve learned how to integrate Zion into the flow of the offense and he’s gotten in better shape. The way that he’s started to find himself, the way we’re all working together and seamlessly working together with the ball dominant presence that good says an awful lot about Lonzo and about Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday and what their mindset is. They’re about the right things. And I think because of that, we’ve been able to progress rather quickly. So it certainly makes that you hope that when we do come back, and I believe that will happen, that we can pick up where we left off.”