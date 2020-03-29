Report: ESPN targeting Drew Brees for Monday night football booth after retirement

By Sean Fazende | March 29, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When Drew Brees retires he could walk into the Monday night football booth if he chooses to, according to Clay Travis of FOX Sports and Outkick the Coverage.

According to the report, ESPN made an eight-figure offer to Brees to be the color analyst once he officially retires. Brees announced earlier this offseason, he would return for 20th NFL season, 15th with the Saints.

ESPN was turned down by two former quarterbacks: Tony Romo and Peyton Manning. Brees just signed a contract with the Saints worth $25 million a season and recently donated $5 million to help Louisiana in the Covid 19 battle.

