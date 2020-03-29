Zack: Not as hot today after front passes through

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After six straight days of record heat, we are finally going to see a change in the pattern as an early morning cool front will drop us back to more typical March weather to close out the weekend.
Lots of clouds can be expected through the day today along with a slightly cooler feel out there. Highs will be a good 10 degrees cooler than what we have seen over the past week, most spots will top out right around 80 degrees for a high this afternoon. Although we could see a shower or two along the front, rain coverage for today is only about 20%.
Now this first front won’t really amount to much as that surge of warm and humid air from the Gulf quickly returns on Monday. This is in response to an even stronger front expected to pass through early Tuesday. There could be a round of storms, some severe, developing to our north overnight Monday into Tuesday with a few of those storms accompanying the front Tuesday morning as it moves through our area.
The greater severe threat does look to remain to our north but it’s something we will be watching. One thing is for sure, behind this second front we turn sharply cooler with temperatures actually falling below normal for a few days. How do highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s sound to start April?
