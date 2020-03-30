847 cases of COVID-19 now reported in the state, 128 of them are on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Health is now reporting 847 cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 128. Statewide, 89 new cases were reported Monday.
In all, 16 people have died as a result of the virus as of Friday, according to MSDH, including one Harrison County resident and one Hancock County resident.
MSDH reports a total of 128 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up six cases from Sunday’s report. Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
- George County - 3 cases
- Hancock County - 15 cases, 1 death
- Harrison County - 44 cases, 1 death
- Jackson County - 39 cases
- Pearl River County - 27 cases
In addition to the two deaths in Harrison and Hancock counties, 14 other deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported across the state, including in the following counties: Rankin County, Tippah County, Wilkinson County, Tunica County, Webster County, Sunflower County, Perry County, Leflore County, Lee County, Holmes County, Desoto County, and Amite County.
Please keep in mind that these numbers are based off where the patient resides, not where the person was infected with the virus or where they were treated for it.
As of March 28, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is reported in people ages 40-49.
According to John Hopkins University on Monday, a total of 740,157 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide. Of those, 156,652 people have recovered; a total of 35,097 have died.
As of March 29, the state reports that 32% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
