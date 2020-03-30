Detention centers in La. monitoring coronavirus pandemic

(WAFB) - Detention systems around the nation are cracking down on visitation and ramping up COVID-19 screenings.
Defense attorneys in Louisiana are leading the charge in-state by highlighting what they claim would be potentially disastrous results from the virus spreading into detained populations.
Detention systems in the state confirmed testing is happening.
ICE
A spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also said no cases of the virus have been detected among any detainee held in its Louisiana facilities.
FEDERAL PRISONS
The Bureau of Prisons confirmed five detainees at the Federal Correctional Complex, Oakdale in Allen Parish tested positive.
One detainee, Patrick Jones, 49, complained of a persistent cough beginning Thursday, March 19. He was transported to the hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19.
His condition began declining on Friday, March 20. He later died on Saturday, March 28.
Officials noted Jones had a pre-exisiting condition. He was in custody at Oakdale since April of 2017
STATE FACILITIES
The first inmate in a state prison facility to test positive for COVID-19 happened the weekend of Saturday, March 28.
The inmate who tested positive was put into isolation since testing and has been informed of the test results and the isolation protocols in place, officials said. All individuals in this inmate’s housing unit are in quarantine for a 14-day period, and are being monitored daily by the DOC for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) acknowledged it’s using the same criteria that’s “in place in the public” to identify inmates who need to be tested.
A DOC spokesman declined to reveal which facilities have tested inmates.
An official with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Department of Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc is allowing inmate work release programs to continue since many of the participating employers are facilities and suppliers that provide necessities to the community.
The officials said work release inmates are housed in a separate facility on the compound from the rest of the population. Participants are screened before and after leaving the compound, the official said.
The official noted the program would be shutdown if any participant arrived back at the facility that officials felt was exposed to the virus and needed to be tested.
Many state and federal detention centers have changed their visitation policies to limit contact between detainees and visitors, and accommodate legal representatives.
