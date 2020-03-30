JPSO: Man fatally shot in Metairie

By Kendra Smith-Parks | March 29, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 8:03 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Metairie that left one man dead.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

Police arrived on the scene to discover a man who was shot near the 500 block of North Elm Street.

He received treatment from EMS but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

