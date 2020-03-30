Lakeshore Drive closed to vehicular traffic until further notice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Lakeshore Drive from Seabrook Bridge to Franklin Ave, Elysian Fields to Pratt, and Rail to Shelter #1 is closed to vehicle traffic.
Those who ride bikes and walkers/runners will still have access to the area.
This measure is taking place in accordance with the request of Mayor Cantrell issued a city-wide stay at home mandate several days ago.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a similar order for the State of Louisiana to reduce large gatherings and crowds to slow the spread of COVID-19.
An announcement will be made once the roadway opens again to vehicle traffic.
