NOPD arrests organizer of second line seen in viral video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested the man they say organized a second line that occurred Saturday in Gert Town.
Cecil Spencer, 38, arrested Monday afternoon in the 3000 block go Audubon Street and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.
A warrant was issued for Spencer’s arrest Sunday after they say he organized a second line parade despite the City’s ban on large gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to NOPD, when officers asked the crowd to disband they refused.
Video of the event quickly went viral on social media Saturday afternoon along with another video of a large gathering on the Lakefront.
The City asks that if anyone wants to reports a large gathering or a business operating against the rules set in place, they can call 311.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.