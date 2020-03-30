Overtime Podcast #143 - Sean Fazende Mock Draft #2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and Sean Fazende's second mock draft once again has the black and gold picking an LSU Tiger, except that this is a different one than his first attempt. Hear the full strategy for this unprecedented period of draft preparation and how the Saints will value their draft picks.
Fazende on LSU linebacker Patrick Queen:
“I think he’s a guy that fits in well with what the Saints want to do and he’s a guy that would play well off of Demario Davis. I think he’s a guy that fits what they need in terms of a linebacker. He can go sideline to sideline against the run and does very well in coverage. The depth he drops when he plays into a zone, I don’t think people realize just how much of an advantage that gives a defensive coordinator with eliminating certain throws from a quarterback, particularly one that utilizes the intermediate middle part of the field so for all those reasons and the likelihood of him being there at 24, I say if Queen is there, go with him if you’re the New Orleans Saints."
