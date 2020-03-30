QB Max Johnson on being an LSU Tiger: ‘It’s a blessing to be where I am

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When true freshman Max Johnson finally suited up for the Tigers this spring, it was a dream scenario years in the making.
"I committed back in November of 2018. They didn’t have the up-tempo, scoring 40-50 points a game type offense. It was just the love for LSU, one team, one heartbeat. Coach (Steve) Ensminger has done a great job with the whole program. I fell in love with LSU, and I fell in love with Louisiana.
With the help of some big-time receivers at LSU, Johnson is adapting to the high-powered offense smoothly.
“You know it’s been awesome. I’ve gotten a lot of reps. Throwing to Ja’Marr (Chase), Terrace (Marshall), Racey (McMath), it’s been awesome. There’s been four or five us freshman, so it’s been kind of cool to see all of us get some work. I’m excited to wear the yellow LSU helmet. It’s a blessing to be where I am,” said Johnson.
With spring football now on hiatus, Johnson is back in Georgia continuing his preparation for the upcoming season.
“We’re throwing on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. We’re running on Tuesday-Thursday. On Saturday we have our own separate workout. It’s like the fourth quarter they have us doing at LSU. It’s more of a conditioning workout. It’s a good time to focus on what I need to get better on,” said Johnson.
Johnson has quite a support staff for his workouts. He throws to his brother, Jake, a 6′6″ tight end, and receives coaching from his father, Brad, a Super Bowl winning QB.
“It’s a luxury throwing to my brother honestly. He’s going to be a college player in a year and a half. Everywhere I throw he goes and get’s it. Yeah it definitely helps having my dad going through my progressions. We’ve been studying defenses, it’s been good,” said Johnson.
