School districts coping with distance learning

In Jefferson Parish, Brumley says they have been working on two-week intervals, “but we also recognize that we don’t know what the future holds. So, internally our team is working on a number of contingency plans based on the fact of what does happen in the long term,” Brumley said. “So, we can be prepared to serve our students when they come back to us whatever point that is. If they don’t come back to us in the near future being able to serve them during the interim.”