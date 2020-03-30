Shelby: Mild Start to the Week

Another warmer-than-average day is on tap as highs will climb into the low 80s again today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sun at times. Rain chances will be low with only a stray shower around during the day.
The overnight hours could feature some showers and a few storms, although the risk of severe weather is very low. Tuesday will be warmer and more humid with some showers here and there.
A cold front will move through Tuesday night, and beautiful weather returns to the area for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Friday and into the weekend look warmer with some spotty rain chance.
