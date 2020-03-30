265,000 SNAP recipients will receive boosted benefits, state says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Many Louisiana households who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in March will see an extra boost on their SNAP cards Tuesday, following a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
It authorizes supplemental SNAP benefits to bring each household to its maximum allotment by size, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
If a household is already receiving maximum benefits, it will not receive anything extra, the state said.
The supplemental benefits will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients’ EBT cards, delivering an estimated $43 million extra per month in federal food assistance to about 265,000 Louisiana households.
Louisiana residents who recently applied for SNAP, but have not yet been certified eligible or received March benefits, will receive their March benefits and supplements in April after being certified eligible.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will issue supplemental benefits for April as well. Current recipients will receive their regular benefit allotment on their regular issuance date, April 1st – 14, followed by their supplement on April 17.
New applicants will receive their April benefits and supplements on a rolling basis after being certified as eligible.
The maximum monthly SNAP allotments per household size are as follows:
- 1 $194
- 2 $355
- 3 $509
- 4 $646
- 5 $768
- 6 $921
- 7 $1018
- 8 $1164 (Each additional member $146)
Calls to the DCFS Customer Service Center have been very high during this time, so the best way for recipients to get an update on their specific case would be through the online CAFÉ customer portal at www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.