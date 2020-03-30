TODAY: Video seminar to explain CARES Act to business owners

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, orJEDCO, will hold an online conference seminar Monday called “Understanding the CARES Act”, where struggling business owners can fully grasp what options they have available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
JEDCO is partnering with the law firm Adam and Reese to explain what options there are to help them stay afloat.
Topics include SBA loan forgiveness, unemployment provisions, corporate tax implications among others.
Business owners all over the country are being forced to shut down, layoff their employees, or drastically scale back their operations with some worried they won’t be able to re-open when this is all over. JEDCO leaders say the $2 two trillion relief bill will have a significant impact on Jefferson Parish businesses with legal and financial experts calling it a good first step.
The video conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Those interested are asked to RSVP to reserve their spot.
Click here to RSVP
